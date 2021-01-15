Houston Officer Resigns After Link to US Capitol Riot

A Houston police officer suspected of taking part in the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol has resigned, the police chief said Thursday.

The officer had been placed on administrative leave and was set to face a disciplinary review hearing Friday.

But in a tweet, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the officer resigned Thursday morning.

Acevedo hasn't identified the officer. But in an interview with the Houston Chronicle, Tam Pham confirmed he was the officer, telling the newspaper: "I shouldn't have done it. I was there to take pictures."

He had been with the department 18 years.

The officer attended a Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C., in support of President Donald Trump. Investigators determined he joined the mob that breached the Capitol and could face charges, Acevedo said.

Rioters violently clashed with authorities as they forced their way in the Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Five people died during the siege, including a Capitol police officer. More than 100 people have been arrested.

Douglas Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, said "if the allegations are true it is very disheartening and should be handled as they handle anyone else involved in the incident."