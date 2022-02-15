Houston Law Firm Announces Rideshare Program to Get Voters to the Polls

With the Primary Election approaching, the legal team at Law Offices of Houston M. Smith, P.C. is taking action by getting voters to the polls.

On Tuesday, the firm announced its partnership with Texans Taking Action to launch the Lift To The Polls program that ensures DFW voters have reliable transportation to place their votes.

Early voters can also participate in this program with a free Lyft ride code from February 14 through February 25.

The legal team says this partnership was created to pay homage to the generations of African Americans who worked together for desegregation during the Alabama Bus Boycott in 1955 by forming a carpool operation.

"We're proud of our partnership with Texans Taking Action,” said Smith, founder, and principal of the law office. “We believe that our Lift to the Polls program, not only provides our community with a ride to their voting location, but also encourages and motivates voters to participate in every local, state, and national election.”

Co-Founder of Texans Taking Action Millie Domenech described the program as imperative for marginalized groups due to the current state of voter suppression laws.

"We are doing everything in our power to make sure that the voices of our communities are heard," said Domenech. “As an organization, we have been canvassing apartment buildings, knocking on doors in minority neighborhoods, and educating folks on the entire voting process.”

"The Lift to the Polls program will help bridge this gap and we are excited that the Law Offices of Houston M. Smith, P.C. have recognized this need and stepped up to fill the void," said Domenech.

While supplies last, voters who need a ride can the limited code by calling the law firm's offices at 945-HOU-STON/945-468-7866 or visiting GetRightLawyers.com.

