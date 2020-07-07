Officer Hurt, Man Killed After Houston-Area Shooting

A deputy is in serious condition after a shooting at a Houston apartment complex on Monday.

According to police, two deputies approached the door of an apartment when a suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting.

The deputies returned fire. One deputy was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

When the SWAT team arrived at the scene and forced entry into the apartment, they found the suspect laying on the floor in a second-floor unit.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.