Five hundred fake Apple watches were just a small part of more than 70,000 counterfeit Apple and JBL electronics recently seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Southeast Texas.

In a Wednesday press release, customs officers said the shipment originated in China before it arrived at the Houston Seaport.

When officers examined the shipment, which included AirPod Pros, Apple Watches, charging cables and JBL speakers, they contacted trademark holders, who confirmed the items were counterfeit.

The MSRP of the items would have reached $4,061,224.66, according to the CBP. Instead, the shipment was seized because of intellectual property rights violations.

"This seizure illustrates our commitment to protecting our nation's economy and consumers from those intent on defrauding businesses and consumers alike," said Houston CBP Port Director Roderick Hudson.

Hudson said when these types of illegitimate items are made available on websites, sold in flea markets or unauthorized outlets, consumers are deceived into believing that they are buying an original product at a significant discount but instead are purchasing counterfeit items.