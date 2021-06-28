Houston

Houston Chief Calls 1977 Police Killing ‘Straight-Up Murder'

Houston Police Department

Houston's police chief has publicly apologized to the family of a man killed by six officers more than four decades ago, calling it a "straight-up murder."

Joe Campos Torres was a Mexican-American Vietnam War veteran who was beaten to death by Houston police officers in 1977.

At a ceremony Sunday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner gave a formal apology to Torres' relatives and promised to work with the family to build a monument in Torres' name.

Two of the six officers were convicted of negligent homicide at the time and were fined $1 and sentenced to probation.

