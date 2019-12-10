Houston-Based Oil Executives Jailed in Venezuela Given House Arrest

Six American oil executives held in an overcrowded Venezuelan prison for two years on corruption charges have been granted house arrest. The partial release on Monday of the six employees of Houston-based Citgo was confirmed to The Associate Press by two people familiar with the case. The men were hauled away while on a business trip to Caracas just before Thanksgiving in 2017. They are awaiting trial on corruption charges stemming from a neve -executed plan to refinance some $4 billion in Citgo bonds by offering a 50 percent stake in the company as collateral.