Houston-Area Officers Indicted, Face Assault Counts Over Traffic Stop

Two suburban Houston officers and a jailer were indicted Thursday in an alleged assault of a man during a traffic stop.

Baytown police officers Teddy Sims and Samuel Serrett and detention officer Shan Dunlap were each indicted on a felony charge of aggravated assault.

Prosecutors allege they assaulted Kedric Crawford after officers stopped him in July 2019. Baytown police say Crawford resisted officers as they searched his vehicle and were forced to use a stun gun on him. They charged him with assaulting an officer, but that count was later dropped.

"Nobody is above the law, including those who have a duty to enforce the law," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement.

Baytown Assistant Police Chief Eric Freed said his agency could not immediately comment on the indictments.

Court records did not list attorneys who could speak on behalf of the officers.

In a lawsuit, Crawford's attorney said his client cooperated with officers and was punched and violently slammed to the ground for no justifiable reason. The lawsuit is pending in federal court in Houston.