Baytown police

Houston-Area Officers Indicted, Face Assault Counts Over Traffic Stop

Three officers were each indicted on a felony charge of aggravated assault

NBC 5 News

Two suburban Houston officers and a jailer were indicted Thursday in an alleged assault of a man during a traffic stop.

Baytown police officers Teddy Sims and Samuel Serrett and detention officer Shan Dunlap were each indicted on a felony charge of aggravated assault.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Prosecutors allege they assaulted Kedric Crawford after officers stopped him in July 2019. Baytown police say Crawford resisted officers as they searched his vehicle and were forced to use a stun gun on him. They charged him with assaulting an officer, but that count was later dropped.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Texas-Mexico Border 4 hours ago

Migrants Held in Filthy Conditions in Mexico Border Town

Austin 4 hours ago

Texas Soldier Who Shot, Killed Austin Protester Indicted on Murder Charge: Authorities

"Nobody is above the law, including those who have a duty to enforce the law," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement.

Baytown Assistant Police Chief Eric Freed said his agency could not immediately comment on the indictments.

Court records did not list attorneys who could speak on behalf of the officers.

In a lawsuit, Crawford's attorney said his client cooperated with officers and was punched and violently slammed to the ground for no justifiable reason. The lawsuit is pending in federal court in Houston.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Baytown policeHarris CountyBaytown
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us