Houston-Area College Lifts Lockdown After Nearly 3 Hours

A Houston-area community college was cleared after a nearly three-hour lockdown Thursday, during which police escorted students and staff off campus but found no evidence of a shooting or casualties, officials said.

Officers from several law enforcement agencies combed Lone Star College's large Kingwood campus but have found no shooter, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter. No injuries have been reported.

The college issued a warning to people on campus to go to the nearest room and lock the door around 1:40 p.m. “THIS IS NOT A DRILL. LOCKDOWN NOW,” stated the directive on its website.

By 3 p.m., police completed their room-by-room clearing of the school buildings and escorted all students and staff off campus, according to a statement from the college. The school gave the “all clear” around 4:30 pm and said the campus will remain closed for the rest of Thursday.

Gonzalez said the report of a possible shooter came from a “3rd party caller.” The Lone Star College Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

