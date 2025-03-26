House censure resolution filed against Rep. Crockett for Gov. Abbott comments

U.S. Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX 14th District) followed through on Wednesday with his promise to censure fellow House member Jasmine Crockett (D-TX 30th District) for her comments about Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

While addressing a banquet for the Human Rights Campaign in Los Angeles on Saturday, Crockett referenced Abbott and called him "Gov. Hot Wheels." Abbott, who uses a wheelchair, was paralyzed from the waist down in 1984 after a tree fell on him while jogging.

Crockett's comments angered conservatives and led Weber, 71, to call for her censure on Tuesday afternoon.

Crockett, 43, responded to the outrage Tuesday night and said the comment wasn't about Abbott using a wheelchair but was referencing his policies.

Weber was unswayed and responded to Crockett's statement on X: "Words have meanings, and actions have consequences. I look forward to introducing my resolution to censure you for your words and actions."

On Wednesday, Weber returned to X and posted a copy of the censure resolution he filed against Crockett for speaking "in a manner unbecoming of a Member of Congress."

"I have officially FILED the censure resolution against Rep. Jasmine Crockett," Weber said. "She must be censured and held accountable for the venomous rhetoric she spews as a representative of the Democratic Party."

Weber said Crockett's remarks were discriminatory and were the latest in a continued series of inappropriate comments. Weber then referenced comments made by Crockett during a heated exchange with U.S. Reps. Nancy Mace (R-SC 1st District) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA 14th District) in a hearing on May 16, 2024.

Abbott addressed Crockett's remark on Hannity on Tuesday night, saying Democrats have nothing to sell but hate and that Republicans will leave them in the dust in future elections. The governor didn't comment about calls for Crockett to be censured.

Early Wednesday, Crockett tweeted that "Signal Gate" threatened national security and warned Americans against being distracted by faux outrage.

"Oh, and the fact that there is an obsession over wanting me silenced tells me that I need to speak out more," Crockett wrote.

Weber represents Texas's 14th congressional district for the U.S. House of Representatives, which covers an area along the Gulf Coast roughly from Freeport, west of Galveston, to the Louisiana state line. Crockett represents Texas's 30th congressional district, which covers an area in Southern Dallas County.

What is censure?

Censure is a public disciplinary action taken against a member of Congress for "disorderly behavior" that does not rise to the level of expulsion. If a majority of House members vote to support censure, the resolution rebuking the behavior would be read before House members, with the censured member standing in the House well. A censure does not remove a person from office or their rights and privileges.