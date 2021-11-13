Lubbock

Shortage on Styrofoam Impacts Restaurants in Texas

web_vo_styrofoam_1200x675_972686915552.jpg

Throughout the many challenges Texas restaurants have faced amid the pandemic, there’s been a shortage of Styrofoam products that have impacted their operations.

According to our media partners at KLBK in Lubbock, Chris Berry, President of the Lubbock Restaurant Association and managing partner at River Smith’s, said the problem has been going on for some time but has gotten progressively worse.

He said one of the big players for Styrofoam cups decided they were not offering printed customized cups.

Jose Herrera, owner at La Chaveña, said when they first opened their restaurant a few months ago, they had enough supplies ready but noticed it has become more difficult to find those supplies. Herrera, said they’ve been fortunate to have friends and family who make sure they have supplies.

