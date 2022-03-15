Historic Texas 6666 Ranch Has a New Owner

The historic 6666 Ranch in West Texas recently propelled to Hollywood fame through the series "Yellowstone" officially has a new owner.

In a news release, United Country Real Estate announced owner-broker Don Bell and the late Milt Bradford represented the new owners in the sale and said the ranch was sold in its entirety.

The 6666 Ranch, referred to as the “Four Sixes Ranch,” was originally listed by Chas S. Middleton for $341 million. A final sale price was not disclosed.

Established in 1870 by cattleman Samuel “Burk” Burnett, it is one of the largest ranches in Texas and comprises three locations and 266,000 acres across four counties.

The three locations that make up the 6666’s operation include the ranch in Guthrie, Texas, which includes 142,372 acres in King County, the Dixon Creek ranch in Carson and Hutchison counties with 114,455 acres, and the Frisco Creek ranch with 9,428 acres in Sherman County.

A home built in 1917 still stands on the property and once welcomed President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Will Rogers and Quanah Parker.

According to the real estate listing, Burnett named the land after the first brand he saw on his new cattle, "6666." But an often-repeated Texas legend is that Burnett won the ranch in a poker game with a winning hand of four sixes.

About a three hours' drive from Fort Worth, the working ranch remained in the family until the death of Burnett’s granddaughter, Anne Burnett Marion, in 2020.

Marion’s will dictated all of the ranching operations be sold, according to Bell.

The Four Sixes was featured in the most recent season of the hit TV show “Yellowstone.”

“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, who graduated from Fort Worth’s Paschal High School, was rumored to have led the group that purchased the ranch. United Country Real Estate did not confirm its new owners.

“The right team was assembled to establish the value of the man aspects of the 6666 Ranch,” Bell said in a press release. “From the brand itself to the multifaceted operations and assets, the new owners understand this more holistic view of this historic ranch and are committed to keeping it intact and preserving its legacy.”

