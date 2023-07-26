Highest national recognition awarded to Bullock Texas State History Museum

The Bullock Texas State History Museum was awarded the highest national recognition accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums.

This is the second time the museum has received this recognition. It was originally accredited in 2013, with reaccreditation reviews completed every 10 years to maintain its status.

"We are thrilled to have once more achieved this honor from AAM," said Margaret Koch, director of the Bullock Museum. "Without a doubt, this milestone was the result of the tremendous passion, insight, and dedication to our mission brought to fruition each day by our incredible team."

The accreditation process begins with a self-study and then a site visit by a team of peer reviewers. Then, it is received by the American Alliance of Museums Accreditation Commission, which considers the reports and then decides on accreditation.

The Bullock Museum is one of only 53 accredited museums in the state, according to a statement. There are an estimated 33,000 museums in the U.S., with only 1,100 currently accredited.