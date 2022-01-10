tornado

Heavy Rain, Tornadoes Sweep Through Houston Area

An EF-1, which has estimated wind speeds of 73 miles per hour to 112 miles per hour, was confirmed to have touched down in Humble

A funnel cloud spotted in Houston on Jan. 8, 2021.
Tony McKay

At least two tornadoes touched down in the Houston area over the weekend as storms brought high winds and heavy rains, damaging homes and businesses and causing flooding.

Most of the damage from the storms that came through Saturday night was in Harris, Montgomery and Liberty counties, according to National Weather Service officials.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

An EF-1, which has estimated wind speeds of 73 miles per hour to 112 miles per hour, was confirmed to have touched down in Humble, while an EF-0 was confirmed in Montgomery, said National Weather Service lead forecaster Brian Kyle. An EF-0 has estimated winds of 40 miles per hour to 72 miles per hour.

He said officials were still surveying damage in a couple of other areas to determine if there were other tornadoes as well.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Brownsville 21 hours ago

$358K in Meth Seized at Border Bridge in Brownsville

texas governor race 21 hours ago

Gov. Greg Abbott Kicks Off Re-Election Campaign in South Texas

In Humble, located just north of Houston, the metal roof from a business crashed into a road, hitting a couple of homes, KPRC-TV reported.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

tornadoHoustonHarris CountyMontgomery Countysevere weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us