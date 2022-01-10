Heavy Rain, Tornadoes Sweep Through Houston Area

At least two tornadoes touched down in the Houston area over the weekend as storms brought high winds and heavy rains, damaging homes and businesses and causing flooding.

Most of the damage from the storms that came through Saturday night was in Harris, Montgomery and Liberty counties, according to National Weather Service officials.

An EF-1, which has estimated wind speeds of 73 miles per hour to 112 miles per hour, was confirmed to have touched down in Humble, while an EF-0 was confirmed in Montgomery, said National Weather Service lead forecaster Brian Kyle. An EF-0 has estimated winds of 40 miles per hour to 72 miles per hour.

He said officials were still surveying damage in a couple of other areas to determine if there were other tornadoes as well.

In Humble, located just north of Houston, the metal roof from a business crashed into a road, hitting a couple of homes, KPRC-TV reported.