Heavy Police Presence at Texas Capitol Saturday, But Situation Stays Calm

By Scott Gordon

NBC 5 News

The Texas Capitol remained calm Saturday with a massive police presence, but none of the violent protests that were feared.

The Capitol remains closed until Wednesday, the day Joe Biden will be inaugurated as president.

Dozens of state troopers guarded entrances at the Capitol. A helicopter circled overhead. At least two drones also kept watch from the air.

The FBI warned that violent groups may stage protests at all 50 state capitols, including Texas.

“Everyone is on edge,” said Kierra Batts, who was visiting Austin with her family from Atlanta. “It’s just craziness.”

Batts posed with other family members for photos outside the Capitol.

Texas Department of Public Safety state troopers outside the Capitol building in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
A storefront is boarded up near the Texas Capitol, which closed through Wednesday due to threat of armed protests, in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

Esteban Arriaga was visiting from San Benito with his wife and two young children.

“It’s kind of scary, seeing all this going on,” Arriaga said.

At the front gate, several armed men stood around a man who said he was running for governor in 2022.

And another man, who declined to be identified, carried a long gun and chatted with people walking by. He said he came to just see what was going on.

As an “open carry” state, carrying a long gun is legal in Texas.

