Health

Healthier Tamales a Good Option Over the Holidays?

Tamal-lovers warned of overeating during the holidays

KTSM-TV

Are low-calorie, healthier tamales an option for you this holiday season?

" data-ellipsis="false">

According to a report out of KTSM, the NBC affiliate in El Paso, Texans might do well to limit their tamal intake over the holiday season.

The main issue is with the lard mixed with the masa that makes up the outside of the tamal. Not only is the fat bad for your arteries, but it also spikes the calorie-count to between 300 and 500 calories per tamal.

A trainer recommended skipping the lard and using canola oil or chicken broth for flavoring and to use chicken instead of pork as the filler.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Health Dec 16

Health Monitoring After Harvey Was Lacking: EPA Watchdog

Austin Police Dec 16

Austin Police Searching for Missing Mom, 2-Week-Old Daughter

Want to take it a step further, KTSM has several recipes for "healthier" tamales -- see them here.

This article tagged under:

Healthtamal
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us