The Marfa Lights in West Texas Remain an Unsolved Mystery

Sightings of the Marfa Lights have puzzled both tourists and scientists alike since they were first recorded in the 1880s.

According to our Nexstar media partners at KMID-TV in Midland, the Apaches used to call them "ghost lights" and said they were an Indian chief looking for his tribe.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Some say the lights are nothing more than car headlights as they travel down the road, while others have hypothesized that they are caused by a secret Air Force base or by the heating and cooling of gasses in the West Texas desert.

Whatever the cause of this phenomenon may be, tourists from around the world still travel to Marfa to catch a glimpse of these mysterious lights.

You can read the full story from our Nexstar media partners at KMID-TV in Midland by clicking here.