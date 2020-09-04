Grady County

Hay Barn at Braum's Dairy Facility in Oklahoma Catches Fire on Friday Morning

According to KFOR, the barn was strictly used to store hay and likely contained more than 1,000 bales before the fire began

Braum's Dairy Farm

A hay barn at a dairy facility in Grady County, Oklahoma is damaged after a fire broke out on Friday morning.

According to a report by KFOR, firefighters in Tuttle were called to the Braum’s Dairy facility following a reported fire.

When fire crews arrived at the dairy facility, they saw a large barn engulfed in flames, KFOR reported.

Officials said that no people or animals were injured during the fire, KFOR reported.

This article tagged under:

Grady CountyOklahomaBraum'sBraum's DairyTuttle
