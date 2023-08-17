Harris County Sheriff's Office issues Texas Blue Alert after deputy shot Wednesday night

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in connection with the shooting of a sheriff's deputy on Wednesday night.

According to the Texas Blue Alert issued on Wednesday night, officials are searching for 34-year-old Terran Green and 37-year-old James Green.

Harris County Sheriff's Office

Terran Green is described as a Black man who is 5'4" and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and green shorts.

James Green is described as a Black man who is 5'6", weighs 168 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials are also searching for a blue 2016 Ford Escape with the Texas license plate SVJ6590 in connection with the shooting.

Preliminary: receiving information that one of our @HCSOTexas patrol deputies has been shot at the 13500 blk of Homestead. Our deputy is being transported by Lifeflight. Suspect(s) fled the scene. No other info at this time. Teams will be going to scene and hospital. Please

1/2 pic.twitter.com/GftyOvYgFm — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 17, 2023

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during a news conference on Wednesday night that a 29-year-old sheriff’s deputy was shot during a traffic stop near the 13500 block of Homestead.

Gonzalez said the suspects fled the scene after the shooting.

The deputy was transported by Lifeflight to a local hospital in critical condition, Gonzalez said.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects involved is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 346-286-2192.

Tonight, a Harris Co. Sheriff’s Deputy was shot in the line of duty.



DPS Special Agents are deployed & responding.



We will not stop until the criminal is caught & brought to justice.



Cecilia & I ask all Texans to join us in praying for the sheriff’s deputy & their family. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2023

TEXAS STATEWIDE ALERT PROGRAMS

There are eight kinds of alerts that can be issued for missing or endangered people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.