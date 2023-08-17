Harris County Sheriff's Office issues Texas Blue Alert after deputy shot Wednesday night

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men in connection with the shooting of a sheriff's deputy on Wednesday night.
According to the Texas Blue Alert issued on Wednesday night, officials are searching for 34-year-old Terran Green and 37-year-old James Green.
Terran Green is described as a Black man who is 5'4" and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and green shorts.
James Green is described as a Black man who is 5'6", weighs 168 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Officials are also searching for a blue 2016 Ford Escape with the Texas license plate SVJ6590 in connection with the shooting.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during a news conference on Wednesday night that a 29-year-old sheriff’s deputy was shot during a traffic stop near the 13500 block of Homestead.
Gonzalez said the suspects fled the scene after the shooting.
The deputy was transported by Lifeflight to a local hospital in critical condition, Gonzalez said.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects involved is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 346-286-2192.
