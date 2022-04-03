Harris County Police Officer Killed in Drunk Driving Crash: Officials

Messages of condolences and prayers are being sent to the family and friends of Harris County Pct. 7 deputy Jennifer Chavis, who was killed in a major crash caused by an alleged intoxicated driver on Beltway 8 Saturday evening.

According to a report by KPRC in Houston, Chavis was responding to reports of a driver who fled the scene of a crash while allegedly intoxicated.

While she waited to attempt a traffic stop, the driver rear-ended her while inside the patrol unit, which burst into flames.

Chavis died at the scene, and the driver was taken into custody.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Click here to read the full report on the KPRC website.