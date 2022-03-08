Elections

Harris County Official to Resign After Problems with Primary

Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria announced during a meeting of county commissioners she will resign on July 1.

Texans Head To The Polls In Nation's First Primary Election
Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

The election administrator in Texas' most populous county submitted her resignation Tuesday following problems with last week's primary, including about 10,000 mail ballots that weren't counted the day of the election, issues with voting machines and a lack of poll workers.

Harris County Elections Administrator Isabel Longoria announced during a meeting of county commissioners she would resign on July 1.

Longoria said she took responsibility for the problems during last Tuesday's election in Harris County, where Houston is located.

"Ultimately, the buck stops with me. I didn't meet my own standards," she said.

The announcement of her planned resignation came after a public comment portion of the meeting in which officials and some residents had asked that she either resign or be fired.

Some election judges and workers who spoke during the meeting told commissioners that they dealt with a variety of problems during the election, including long lines because voting machines weren't working and long waits to get help from technical support. '

Late Saturday, election officials in Harris County said that an "oversight" led to 10,000 ballots not being counted. Those votes -- 6,000 Democratic and 4,000 Republican -- would be added to the final tallies on Tuesday. Longoria was also criticized for a slow count that took 30 hours to complete.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Hurricane Harvey 2 hours ago

Texas GLO Discriminated in Distribution of $2B in Harvey Flood Relief Funds: HUD

Southwest Airlines 21 hours ago

Southwest Airlines Commits to $250 Million Expansion at Houston's Hobby Airport

The March 1 primary was the first statewide election that took place in Texas under new, tighter voting laws. Thousands of mail ballots were rejected statewide for not having the new, required identification.

This article tagged under:

ElectionsHarris Countytexas primary election
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us