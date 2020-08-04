H-E-B

H-E-B Recalls Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers Due to Undeclared Allergen

The products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product's label

H-E-B is issuing a recall for Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers due to an undeclared allergen.

According to H-E-B, the products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product's label.

The affected products were sold behind the seafood counter, in the seafood department, and in the meal simple area in H-E-B stores throughout Texas, the store said.

H-E-B said all affected products have been removed from store shelves.

This voluntary recall impacts blue cheese salmon burger products with dates up to and including Aug. 3, 2020.

According to H-E-B, affected products can be returned to the store for a full refund.

Customers with any questions or concerns about the recall can contact H-E-B Customer Relations at 1-855-432-4438 on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

