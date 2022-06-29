H-E-B Grocery is committing $10 million in funding toward a new elementary school in Uvalde in the wake of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in May that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Following the shooting, city officials said teachers and students would not be asked to return to the campus and that the school building would be torn down.

The company made the announcement Tuesday morning via Twitter. The donation is being made through the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation.

We are humbled to announce that the Butt family & H-E-B have committed $10m in funding towards the construction of a new elementary school in the Uvalde CISD through the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation. Learn more & donate: https://t.co/l0giJ6NFh1 pic.twitter.com/libskIZsdi — H-E-B (@HEB) June 28, 2022

The Butt family and H-E-B said in a statement that "it's our honor to serve Texas and the great communities throughout the state."

"We know how deeply this tragedy has impacted so many. We are humbled to be able to help our fellow Texans," H-E-B said on Twitter.

To learn more about the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation or to make a donation, visit uvaldecisdmovingforward.org.