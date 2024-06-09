North Texas

CEO of H-E-B makes $20 million donation to Feeding Texas

By NBCDFW Staff

Charles Butt, heir and CEO of H-E-B, is making a $20 million personal gift to support 20 food banks that are part of the Feeding Texas network.

This donation is part of his commitment to advancing hunger relief efforts in Texas, according to a press release from H-E-B newsroom.

The donation will serve Texans, including children, who experience hunger and food insecurity. According to Feeding Texas, four million people experience food insecurity with 20 percent being children.

