Bellaire

Gun Used in Texas School Shooting Is Found, City Says

Bellaire High School, southwest of Houston, Texas, after a student was shot on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
KPRC-TV

Police have found the gun they believe a 16-year-old student used to fatally shoot his classmate last week inside a Houston-area high school, officials said.

Police characterized the shooting in an ROTC room at Bellaire High School last Tuesday as an accident. Nineteen-year-old Cesar Cortes was killed and the teenage gunman, who fled after the shooting, was captured more than three hours later and charged as a minor with manslaughter.

The city of Bellaire announced Monday that authorities have recovered the weapon. Lt. Greg Bartlett declined to say when or where the gun was found.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

WWII 2 hours ago

Navy to Name Aircraft Carrier for Pearl Harbor Hero and Texan Doris ‘Dorie’ Miller

Houston 4 hours ago

Houston WWII Veteran Turning 100 Asks for 100 Birthday Cards

Bartlett said last week that the younger student took a semi-automatic pistol out of his waistband and pulled the trigger, killing Cortes. There were four other students in the room at the time, but no adults.

Police could not find the gun for days. Bartlett said the student had taken the weapon from home, and that it was not school property nor issued by the ROTC. Both teens were part of the ROTC program at the school.

District Attorney Kim Ogg has said the shooter and victim were friends and that there was no sign that they had been fighting before the shooting.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BellaireTexas newsschool shootingrotc
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us