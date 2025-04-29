Gov. Abbott, TDEM's Nim Kidd join Trump's FEMA review council

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd are joining a federal review board looking at the national emergency disaster response system.

President Donald Trump appointed Abbott and Kidd to the bipartisan FEMA Review Council, a group "tasked with reforming and streamlining the nation’s emergency management and disaster response system."

On Jan. 24, Trump established the review council via executive order so they could advise him of FEMA's ability to address disasters and recommend improvements.

Abbott said he looked forward to bringing Texas's "leadership in emergency management to the national conversation to ensure FEMA bolsters its role as a true partner to state and local governments.”

“I have seen firsthand the critical role emergency management plays to protect Texans and our communities when disaster strikes,” said Abbott. "This council will ensure FEMA becomes more responsive, efficient, and supportive of state-led disaster efforts across the nation."

Kidd, who has led the TDEM since 2010 and is responsible for "the state’s emergency preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation activities," said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve on the review council.

"As we study the future of FEMA, I look forward to working with the co-chairs and the other members to strive for productive and valuable decisions to benefit not just individual communities, but the nation at large," Kidd said. "I remain committed to seeking solutions that optimize FEMA's effectiveness for the American people. Working together, we can synchronize the efforts of local, state, and federal partners to support Texans and all Americans."

Kidd and Abbott will join co-chairs Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, along with representatives from Mississippi, Florida, Virginia,, and Louisiana.

