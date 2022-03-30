Grassroots Effort to Outlaw Abortion One City at a Time Gains Momentum in Texas and Beyond

A grassroots movement driven by Texas abortion opponents continues to spread, with Lindale becoming the 41st city in the state to become a “sanctuary city for the unborn” by approving measures outlawing the procedure within their municipalities.

The number of U.S. cities enacting similar ordinances is 45, with more considering following suit. Most recently, the city of Pollock in central Louisiana voted earlier this month to become the first city in that state to outlaw abortion with local action. Other cities that have approved measures are Lebanon, Ohio, and Hayes Center and Blue Hill in Nebraska.

The ordinances come as the nation awaits a ruling on what many experts believe will be a successful challenge from a Mississippi case to Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

Texas historically has been at the center of the debate; the landmark case began in a Dallas County courthouse. Forty-nine years later, the state enacted Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions after embryonic cardiac activity is detected. A month after the law was enacted, elective abortions fell 60% from the previous month.

