Grand Jury Clears 8 Austin Police Officers in Gunman's Death

A grand jury on Friday cleared eight Austin police officers in the 2018 fatal shooting of a gunman they were pursuing.

The Travis County grand jury declined indictments against the officers who opened fire on Aquantis Griffin, 21, behind an East Sixth Street nightclub.

In the early hours of Aug. 18, 2018, officers were sent to a chaotic scene outside a nightclub where several fights had broken out and gunfire was reported, according to a statement from the Travis County District Attorney's Office.

The gunfire drew several officers to an alley behind the club, where they saw Griffin running toward them, handgun in hand.

After Griffin disregarded commands to drop the gun, the eight officers opened fire, fatally wounding the man.

