Governor Abbott to Provide Update on Winter Weather Impacting Texas

Governor Greg Abbott is holding a press conference on Friday where he will receive a briefing and provide an update on the severe winter weather impacting Texas.

The press conference will take place at 11 a.m. at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin.

According to Abbott's office, the governor is expected to be joined by representatives from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, ERCOT, the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the Railroad Commission of Texas, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Military Department.

Gov. Abbott will also be joined by the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the Texas Department of Transportation, the Texas Department of State Health Services, and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Abbott's office said.