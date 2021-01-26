Governor Abbott to Hold Listening Session in San Antonio on Texas Economy and Construction Industry

Governor Greg Abbott will hold a listening session regarding the Texas economy in San Antonio on Tuesday.

The listening session will take place at 8339 Aviation Landing at 12:15 p.m.

According to Abbott's office, the listening session will focus on how the state can better support businesses and workers.

During the listening session, the Governor will hear from construction workers, small business leaders, and advocates on how Texas can support small businesses and workers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants in the listening session will also discuss how to ensure a more prosperous future for the state of Texas, Abbott's office said.

The listening session participants will include: