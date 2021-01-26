San Antonio

Governor Abbott to Hold Listening Session in San Antonio on Texas Economy and Construction Industry

Participants in the listening session will also discuss how to ensure a more prosperous future for the state

greg abbott
NBC 5 News

Governor Greg Abbott will hold a listening session regarding the Texas economy in San Antonio on Tuesday.

The listening session will take place at 8339 Aviation Landing at 12:15 p.m.

According to Abbott's office, the listening session will focus on how the state can better support businesses and workers.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

texas churches 59 mins ago

Local Legislators File Bills to Make Texas Churches “Essential” During Times of Emergency

Austin 2 hours ago

Austin FC Reaches Naming Rights Deal for Q2 Stadium

During the listening session, the Governor will hear from construction workers, small business leaders, and advocates on how Texas can support small businesses and workers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants in the listening session will also discuss how to ensure a more prosperous future for the state of Texas, Abbott's office said.

The listening session participants will include:

  • Blaine Beckman - President, Associated General Contractors San Antonio
  • Chase Botkin - Superintendent, Myers Concrete
  • James Christi - Senior Superintendent, Stellar
  • Frank Fuentes - Chairman, Hispanic Contractors Association
  • Leo Gomez - President & CEO, Brooks 
  • Tony Ortiz - Foreman, Faith Technologies
  • Patrick Richardson - Owner, Silo
  • Annie Spilman - Texas State Director, National Federation of Independent Business
  • Joshua Surface - Project Manager, J3 Company
  • David Weaver - Assistant Superintendent, Stellar
  • Mario Valdez - General Superintendent, J3 Company
  • Stanislas Vilgrain - Founder & Chairman of the Board of Directors, Cuisine Solutions

This article tagged under:

San AntonioconstructionGovernor Greg Abbotttexas economylistening session
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us