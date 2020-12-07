coronavirus

Governor Abbott, TDEM Launch COVID-19 Rapid Testing Program for Small Businesses

This program will help small businesses throughout the state to conduct rapid tests on employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19

NBC 5 News

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management are launching a COVID-19 Rapid Testing Pilot Program for front line workers at Texas small businesses.

According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, this program will help small businesses throughout the state to conduct rapid tests on employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. 

Through this pilot program, the Texas Division of Emergency Management will provide local Chamber of Commerce organizations with COVID-19 testing supplies that will be allocated to local small businesses that choose to participate in the program.

The small businesses can then administer these tests to employees who choose to participate, the Texas Division of Emergency Management said.

According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the program was developed using the framework of the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Pilot Program for Texas school systems. The Rapid Testing Pilot Program was implemented by the Texas Education Agency and Texas Division of Emergency Management in October, and it ensures access to rapid testing for all Texas teachers. 

"This rapid testing pilot program will protect the safety of small business owners, their employees, and Texas consumers as we continue to combat COVID-19," Governor Abbott said. "This effective strategy will help us detect and mitigate this virus while ensuring that Texas remains safely open for business. I thank the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for providing these tests and our participating Chamber of Commerce organizations for partnering with the State of Texas to help protect our communities." 

The launch of the pilot program will include six participating Chamber of Commerce organizations with plans to increase the program across the state.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management said small businesses interested in participating in the program may contact their local Chamber of Commerce for more information. 

Participating Chamber of Commerce organizations include: 

  • Amarillo Chamber of Commerce
  • Amarillo Economic Development Corporation
  • Edinburg Chamber of Commerce
  • El Paso Chamber of Commerce
  • Laredo Chamber of Commerce
  • Lubbock Chamber of Commerce  

