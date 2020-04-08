Governor Abbott Prepares State Resources as Severe Weather Approaches Central Texas

Governor Greg Abbott has placed resources on standby in anticipation of severe weather expected to hit Central Texas Wednesday.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is rostering Texas A&M Forest Service Saw Crews, Texas Parks and Wildlife Water Rescue Boats, Texas A&M Engineering and Extension Service Urban Search and Rescue and Swift Water Rescue Boat Squads, and a Texas Department of State Health Services Ambulance Strike Team.

The Texas State Operations Center remains activated at Level II in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As severe weather approaches, the Lone Star State is taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of Texans," Governor Abbott said. "I urge all Texans to heed the guidance of local officials and pay attention to weather alerts to keep themselves and their loved ones informed and safe."

Texans are encouraged to follow the safety tips below:

During severe storms, the safest place to be is indoors.

Avoid flooded areas and any fast-flowing water.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas. Never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways, and always observe road barricades. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Dangerous waters can seem deceptively calm, and if you encounter flooding, move to higher ground.

Keep in mind that flood dangers are even harder to recognize at night.

Stay informed by monitoring weather radios and news broadcasts for updated information on current and anticipated severe weather in your area.

State agencies involved in the response effort include the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Military Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas A&M Engineering and Extension Service, Texas A&M Task Force One and State Mass Care Team.

For additional safety tips related to floods, thunderstorms, and tornadoes can be found at http://www.tdem.texas.gov.