coronavirus

Governor Abbott Plans to Allow Family Visits to Senior Living Facilities

There are more than 92,000 nursing home residents in Texas

greg abbott
NBC 5 News

Governor Greg Abbott plans to make an announcement allowing family to visit loved ones at senior living facilities within the next week.

There are more than 92,000 nursing home residents in Texas.

Though outside visitors were prohibited from entering the facilities, at least 5,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and nearly 1,000 people have died.

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas.

Texas A&M 20 hours ago

Texas A&M Scientists Call for Investigation Into COVID-19 Response

Chalk Artist 23 hours ago

Texas Teen Artist Making Difference in Pandemic

"45 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Texas come from nursing homes or assisted living facilities," Amanda Fredriksen, AARP Texas Associate State Director of Advocacy, said. "It's clear this population is bearing the brunt of the impact of this virus."

The AARP is pushing for virtual visitations until safer protocols are developed, like personal protection equipment, and a mandate on regular and continued testing for residents and staff.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusGreg AbbottCOVID-19nursing homes
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us