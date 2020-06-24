Governor Abbott Plans to Allow Family Visits to Senior Living Facilities

Governor Greg Abbott plans to make an announcement allowing family to visit loved ones at senior living facilities within the next week.

There are more than 92,000 nursing home residents in Texas.

Though outside visitors were prohibited from entering the facilities, at least 5,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and nearly 1,000 people have died.

"45 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in Texas come from nursing homes or assisted living facilities," Amanda Fredriksen, AARP Texas Associate State Director of Advocacy, said. "It's clear this population is bearing the brunt of the impact of this virus."

The AARP is pushing for virtual visitations until safer protocols are developed, like personal protection equipment, and a mandate on regular and continued testing for residents and staff.