Gov. Abbott Extends Statewide COVID-19 Disaster Declaration

In a proclamation announced Friday, Abbott renewed the Disaster Declaration originally issued on March 13

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has extended his Disaster Declaration for all Texas counties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a proclamation announced Friday, Abbott renewed the Disaster Declaration originally issued on March 13.

The Disaster Declaration provides resources to effectively serve Texans as the state continues to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. 

"Extending this Disaster Declaration helps ensure that Texas has the resources and flexibility needed to effectively respond to COVID-19," Abbott said. "To further mitigate the spread of the virus and overcome this challenge, Texans should continue to do their part by wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying home if possible."

