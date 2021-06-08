Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Bill Prohibiting Texas Business From Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine

Governor Greg Abbott signed a law on Monday that will prevent Texas businesses from requiring customers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the legislation, businesses that require proof of vaccination will be denied state contracts and could lose their licenses or operating permits.

Senate Bill 968 was passed in the final days of the legislative session.

Under the new law, businesses that ask for proof of vaccination may not contract with the state, and state agencies could decide to require compliance with a law a condition of getting licensed or permitted.

Texas is open 100%.



Texans should have the freedom to go where they want without any limits, restrictions, or requirements.



In April, Abbott issued an executive order banning state agencies and organizations requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination in order to receive services or receiving public funds from creating "vaccine passports."

Under the new law, Texas businesses may still implement “COVID-19 screening and infection control protocols in accordance with state and federal law to protect public health."

Slightly less than half of all Texans have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 36% of Texans are fully vaccinated.