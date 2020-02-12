Texas Gov. Greg Abbott showed up for jury duty Wednesday, but he didn't get to serve.

Abbott took to Twitter to talk about the case.

"You will not believe the case that I was called for. It was a criminal case where someone illegally parked in a handicapped spot, a person who was not handicapped. Needless to say, I was not chosen for this particular jury," Abbott said.

In the summer of 1984, when he was 26, a large oak tree fell on Abbott as he was out running. The impact left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Thanks to all who answer the civic call of duty to serve on a jury.

Abbott went on to say he was glad for the opportunity to show up for his civic duty.

This isn't the first time Abbott has been called to be part of a pool of potential jurors. Abbott was first called for jury duty in 2015. He also wasn't chosen, six other jurors were selected for a misdemeanor case before they got to Abbott who was juror No. 15.

Abbott also isn't the first Texas governor to be called to the courthouse. Rick Perry and George W. Bush also were called for jury service while in office. Neither were picked.

