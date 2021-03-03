Gov. Greg Abbott Names New Chair of Public Utilities Commission

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has named Arthur D'Andrea the new head of the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

Abbott made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, two days after the former chairman, DeAnn Walker, resigned.

Walker stepped down following last month's energy crisis that occurred amid a winter storm that knocked out power to millions during subfreezing temperatures. Walker said her resignation was "in the best interest of this Great State of Texas."

Walker testified last week before both the state Senate and House where she said she accepted her role in the crisis, but said she wasn't singularly responsible and that others should follow suit.

"I believe others should come forward in dignity and courage and acknowledge how their actions or inactions contributed to the situation," Walker wrote.

No other resignations have been announced at this time.

The PUC regulates the state's electric, telecommunication, and water and sewer utilities, implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.

According to a statement released by the governor's office, "Arthur D’Andrea of Austin has served as a Commissioner for PUC since November 2017. Previously, he was an assistant general counsel for the Office of Gov. Greg Abbott, and served as an assistant solicitor general for the Office of the Attorney General of Texas. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas. D’Andrea received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law."