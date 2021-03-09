Gov. Greg Abbott Heads to Texas-Mexico Border Tuesday Amid Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis

Gov. Greg Abbott is heading to the Texas-Mexico border Tuesday to highlight security efforts amid a mounting humanitarian crisis.

The visit comes after Saturday's announcement of "Operation Lone Star," which "integrates DPS with the Texas National Guard and deploys air, ground, marine, and tactical border security assets to high threat areas to deny Mexican Cartels and other smugglers the ability to move drugs and people into Texas," a news release says.

Abbott's office says he will hold a press conference at noon Tuesday after being briefed by Border Patrol officers, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard. Abbott will also take part in an aerial tour of the border.

Fears of a new humanitarian crisis at the southern border have mounted in recent weeks as a record number of unaccompanied migrant children are in Border Patrol custody and shelter beds are scarce.

More than 3,200 unaccompanied migrant children are being housed in Customs and Border Protection holding facilities, two sources confirmed to NBC News. The New York Times, citing internal CBP documents, first reported that the number of detained children "tripled in the last two weeks."

“The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration policies that refuse to secure the border and invite illegal immigration,” Abbott stated in a news release. “Texas supports legal immigration but will not be an accomplice to the open border policies that cause, rather than prevent, a humanitarian crisis in our state and endanger the lives of Texans. We will surge the resources and law enforcement personnel needed to confront this crisis.”