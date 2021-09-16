Gov. Abbott Walks Back Plan to Close Points of Entry; Thousands of Haitians Arrive in Del Rio

Thousands of migrants, mostly people from Haiti fleeing instability in their country following an assassination and a devastating earthquake, are gathered under an international bridge in Del Rio seeking refuge in the United States.

Quoting Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez, the Texas Tribune reported the number of migrants arriving at the border has swelled from about 2,500 on Saturday to more than 8,400 on Thursday -- 70% of whom, Martinez said, were Haitians.

Earlier today, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Texas law enforcement would shut down six points of entry from Mexico but a short time later he reversed that order.

The governor said he was acting at the request of the federal government and said in a statement "the Biden administration has now flip-flopped to a different strategy that abandons border security."

But that's not the story a customs and border patrol spokesperson told The Texas Tribune who said there was never a plan to shut down entry points they operate.

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-San Antonio), who represents District 23 which includes a large part of the border through West Texas, released a series of photos on Twitter showing the growing number of migrants seeking help.

A video from my visit this morning to the International Bridge in Del Rio. Currently at 8300 migrants waiting to be processed with thousands more on the way. Our border patrol is doing everything they possibly can but they are at a breaking point. pic.twitter.com/59jkTqszb0 — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) September 16, 2021

Gonzalez was at the border Thursday expressing support for agents trying to handle the situation.

"Border patrol agents are doing everything they possibly can. God bless them for the work that they're doing to push back against it but there's thousands- there are literally thousands of migrants that have come. "

Abbott said the Texas National Guard will remain at the border to deter crossings.