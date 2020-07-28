Gov. Abbott to Survey Damage Left by Hurricane Hanna

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday will survey the damage left by Hurricane Hanna along the South Texas Coast and Rio Grande Valley.

Abbott's office said his tour will be alongside local officials and Nim Kidd, Chief of the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

He is expected to host a noon news conference from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Later in the afternoon, Abbott is expected to speak at Texas Department of Public Safety Headquarters in Weslaco, in the Rio Grande Valley.

The storm was estimated to have dropped 16 inches of rain in South Texas after making landfall as a Category 1 storm over the weekend.

The first Atlantic hurricane of 2020, Hanna, made landfall in Texas on Saturday. Forecasters say Hanna Could bring 6 to 12 inches of rain through Sunday night.

Hanna, a tropical depression Monday, was moving across the Mexican state of Zacatecas with winds weakened to about 25 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. Its remnants still threatened to bring rainfall and flash flooding to waterlogged parts of South Texas and Northern Mexico.

Abbott has said the state was sending additional coronavirus testing supplies and hospital personnel to South Texas communities impacted by Hanna to ensure the storm doesn’t exacerbate the spread of the virus.