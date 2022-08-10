When Brad Jones was tapped as interim chief executive of the nonprofit that runs the state’s power grid following the deadly February 2021 winter storm that left most of Texas without power for days, he said he would help stabilize the grid and get it through the summer. Jones was clear he wasn’t interested in keeping the job long-term.

Now, 15 months after Jones became interim CEO, and more than a month after the June target date when Jones had told colleagues and conference crowds he wanted to step down, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ new board of directors still has not selected his successor.

Eight sources from across the power industry who spoke to The Texas Tribune say Gov. Greg Abbott, who has no formal role in the process, has put a stranglehold on the CEO search.

The board of directors, installed by a group of three people who are appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor and House speaker, and a contracted search firm have presented CEO candidates to Abbott for final say, according to three sources who spoke to the Tribune on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive issues.