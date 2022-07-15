On Friday, Texans for Greg Abbott announced in a press release the governor raised nearly $25 million from Feb. 20 to June 30 for his reelection campaign.

"Texans continue to show their support for Gov. Abbott's campaign by donating to his campaign. As we move into the heat of the summer campaign, we're well positioned to fund all our campaign efforts," said Gardner Pate, Texans for Greg Abbott campaign chairman.

The group said the money was raised through nearly 113,000 contributions, which they said served as evidence of Abbott's widespread support across the state.

Of the $25 million collected in the most recent period, nearly 86% came from within Texas. According to the group, their total cash on hand on June 30 was just south of $46 million.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"Our campaign has also pre-purchased more than $20 million in advertising for the fall, and begun funding an extensive block-walking program to get voters to the polls this November," said Pate.

In 2022, Texans for Greg Abbott has raised more than $29 million and nearly $68 million since the start of the cycle in June 2021. A total of nearly 332,500 donations, compared to just 77,733 contributions at the same point in 2018, came from every county in Texas, and every state.

Democrat Beto O'Rourke, who is challenging Abbott in the gubernatorial race this November, reported raising nearly $32 million over the same period.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.