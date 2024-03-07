Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered flags in the Panhandle town of Fritch to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Fritch Fire Chief Zeb Smith.

According to a letter sent to Fritch Mayor Tom Ray, Abbott's office said Smith died in the line of duty "while responding to a structure fire."

“The first lady and I extend prayers of comfort for the Smith family during their time of grief,” said Abbott. “We urge all Texans to remember and honor Chief Smith’s service as a brave and dedicated firefighter.”

Smith's obituary said he was "a true hero" who died "serving his fellow man." Smith, 40, will be remembered in a memorial service on Saturday at Grace Church in Fritch.

Smith began firefighting in 2016 and began volunteering for the Fritch Volunteer Fire Department in 2017. He was named chief in 2020.

He is survived by his two sons, Zane and Braylan.

The governor's order covers the flags of Texas and the United States. Individuals, businesses and government facilities in the surrounding area are also allowed to fly their flags at half-staff in Smith's honor, the governor's letter said.

Flags should return to full staff within 10 days.