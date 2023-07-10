Gov. Abbott names another interim attorney general to stand in for impeached Ken Paxton

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has named a second interim attorney general to stand in for Ken Paxton who was automatically suspended in May after the Texas House voted to impeach him over allegations of misconduct and crimes.

The governor on Monday appointed Angela Colmenero as the state's next interim attorney general after announcing his first pick, Fort Worth attorney John Scott, was leaving the position.

"John Scott faithfully executed his duties as the interim Attorney General of Texas, and I thank him for his leadership in stepping up to serve his fellow Texans in this role," Abbott said in a statement, offering no other details about Scott's departure.

Colmenero, whose appointment goes into effect at 10 a.m. Friday, worked as an assistant attorney general when Abbott was Texas Attorney General and most recently worked as his deputy chief of staff. In 2018 she moved from the attorney general's office to the governor's office working first as deputy general counsel to the governor and then in 2021 she was named principal deputy general counsel to the governor.

"Angela's record of experience in state government and expertise in litigation will help her oversee the Texas Attorney General's Office and serve as our state’s top law enforcement officer as the Texas Senate conducts impeachment proceedings," Abbott said in a statement Monday.

Paxton's impeachment hearing begins Sept. 5 in the Texas Senate. If two-thirds of Senators agree on the Articles of Impeachment, Paxton would be removed from office. Paxton was reelected Texas Attorney General in November 2022 and the seat does not come up for reelection until November 2026.