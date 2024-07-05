Governor Abbott to lead economic development mission to Taiwan, South Korea, Japan

Governor Gregg Abbott announced he will lead an economic development mission to Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, organized by the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office and the Texas Economic Development Corporation.

During the trip, Governor Abbott will meet with world-class businesses and government leaders to gain support for industries critical to the future of the global economy. Governor Abbott has led multiple business development trips to Cuba, France, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, and the United Kingdom since taking office.

During the most recent trip, Governor Abbott signed economic development agreements between Texas and France and Texas and the United Kingdom to promote trade and attract new foreign direct investments to Texas. This will be the Governor’s first visit to Taiwan and South Korea and his third trip to Japan.

South Korea ranks as the state's fourth-largest trading partner overall with Japan as Texas's fifth-largest trading partner and Taiwan the seventh-largest.

First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Secretary of State Jane Nelson, a delegation of five Texas legislators, and 23 business and community leaders from Texas will accompany the Governor on the trip. As the Texas pool reporter, Gromer Jeffers of The Dallas Morning News will also be a part of the delegation.

“As we look towards the future, Texas is leading the way by advancing freedom and opportunity through cooperation and mutual economic development to empower the next generation,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas offers businesses in critical and emerging industries, such as semiconductors and advanced manufacturing, across the country and around the world the tools and the opportunities to grow and thrive. I look forward to meeting with business and government leaders in Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan to strengthen our economic and cultural partnerships as we work together to forge the future of innovation.”