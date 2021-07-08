Gov. Abbott Has Colossal $55 Million War Chest for 2022 Campaign, Texas Tribune Reports

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has a staggering $55 million in his campaign war chest, according to a report from The Texas Tribune.

The online publication reported Thursday that Abbott's campaign said they raised a whopping $18.7 million during the last 10 days of June and that the cash-on-hand total was larger “than any other statewide candidate in Texas history.”

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Our record-breaking fundraising period is a testament to the success of the 87th Legislative Session and paints a clear picture of what matters most to Texans: freedom, opportunity, and economic prosperity,” Abbott told the Texas Tribune.

Abbott is seeking a third term as governor in 2022, has secured the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, and will face at least five primary challengers. So far former state Sen. Don Huffines, of Dallas, Texas GOP Chair Allen West, host Chad Prather, veteran Kurt Schwab, and attorney Paul Belew have all announced their candidacies for the governor's race.

The Texas Tribune reported Abbott and other state elected officials had only 10 days to replenish their campaign accounts in June due to the fundraising blackout around the regular legislative session.

Of the $18.7 million that Abbott raked in from June 21-30, Abbott's campaign told the Tribune that more than $17.6 million came from Texans and that the donations were made up of nearly 17,000 contributions from all 50 states.

Click here to listen to the latest episode of the Lone Star Politics Podcast.

Candidates must file their latest fundraising report with the Texas Ethics Commission by July 15. The report covers the first six months of the year. Abbott’s primary challengers have not volunteered any fundraising figures so far, the Tribune reported.

The next primary election will be held on March 1, 2022. The filing deadline for candidates is 6 p.m. Dec. 13, 2021. The last day to register to vote in the March 2022 primary is Jan. 31, 2022.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government, and statewide issues.