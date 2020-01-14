Gov. Abbott Extends Disaster Declaration for Counties Affected by Hurricane Harvey

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday extended the Aug. 23, 2017 disaster declaration for 60 Texas counties affected by Hurricane Harvey, authorizing available resources from the state government to be made available to help recover from the disaster.

The counties impacted are: Angelina, Aransas, Atascosa, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Colorado, Comal, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kerr, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Live Oak, Madison, Matagorda, Milam, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Refugio, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Trinity, Tyler, Victoria, Waller, Walker, Washington, Wharton, Willacy and Wilson.

The governor's proclamation is below.