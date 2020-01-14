Hurricane Harvey

Gov. Abbott Extends Disaster Declaration for Counties Affected by Hurricane Harvey

UNITED STATES – AUGUST 25: In this NOAA handout image, NOAA’s GOES East satellite capture of Hurricane Harvey shows the storm making landfall shortly after 8:00pm CDT on August 25, 2017 on the mid-Texas coast. Now at category 4 strength, Harvey’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 130 miles per hour. (Photo by NASA/NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday extended the Aug. 23, 2017 disaster declaration for 60 Texas counties affected by Hurricane Harvey, authorizing available resources from the state government to be made available to help recover from the disaster.

The counties impacted are: Angelina, Aransas, Atascosa, Austin, Bastrop, Bee, Bexar, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Colorado, Comal, DeWitt, Fayette, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kerr, Kleberg, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Live Oak, Madison, Matagorda, Milam, Montgomery, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Polk, Refugio, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Trinity, Tyler, Victoria, Waller, Walker, Washington, Wharton, Willacy and Wilson.

The governor's proclamation is below.

