Gov. Abbott Discusses Uvalde, ERCOT, Border Security, Governor's Race in NBC 5 Exclusive

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined NBC 5 at 5 p.m. for an exclusive, live interview. A replay of the interview is above.

During the interview, Abbott discussed the ongoing investigation into the Uvalde massacre and what he's saying to families regarding the law enforcement response.

Abbott was also asked about a resolution passed by the Fort Worth ISD Board of Trustees calling on him to call for a special legislative session to pass "common sense firearm policies" before the start of the next school year instead of waiting until the next regular session in January.

The governor addressed Operation Lone Star, the ongoing fight to slow migrants from crossing the Texas-Mexico border, and the $1.3 billion price tag the Texas Military Department says it'll cost to continue.

On a day when ERCOT is again asking Texans to ease their demand on the power grid or risk an energy emergency, the governor discussed the state's power grid.

Lastly, we asked him what he needed to do to defeat Beto O'Rourke in November.

