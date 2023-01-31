Texas Power Grid Holding Steady During Severe Weather Conditions: Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) held a press conference with state officials Tuesday from the State Operations Center in Austin on the state's response to severe winter weather conditions impacting Texas this week.

Abbott says Winter storm warnings and ice storm warnings have been in place for a large portion of Texas since Monday, including Dallas-Fort Worth, where the warning goes until 6 a.m. on Thursday. He also said the slick roads have caused a number of crashes on bridges, overpasses and roadways.

According to Gov. Abbott, there has been about 7000 power outtages across the state but stresses that the outtages are not realated to a power grid issue at the moment but also reminds Texas residents that many issues can contribute to power outtages.

Abbott says he signed 14 laws that fixed challenges witht the power grid that cause a ray of outtages during Winter Storm Uri.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"We won't end this session without strategies to assure that we will be able to provide power throughout the state," said Gov. Greg Abbott.

Officials at ERCOT, the state’s power grid operator, say the grid is currently holding steady and that they aren’t asking for any areas to conserve power. ERCOT officials are confident Texas will avoid any statewide power problems as icy weather and frigid temperatures affect North Texas and other parts of the state this week.

Grid experts who spoke to NBC 5 cautioned the ice may impact wind turbines that produce power in West Texas and the Texas Panhandle, and cloudy conditions are expected to limit solar power production. Temperatures in Houston and San Antonio are expected to remain above freezing, which could help significantly alleviate any power concerns.

This week’s weather forecast is a lot different from February 2021, when a potent winter storm brought a deep freeze to Texas that lasted for days, and triggered power outages that left millions in the dark.

The warmer temperature in South Texas this week should significantly reduce statewide power demand, grid watchers said, leaving only very low odds for any widespread outages.

“There's some snow and ice associated with this, but nothing like during Uri, I mean, that was, you know, just an extraordinary event. And, this doesn't look anything like that” said Doug Lewin, an Austin-based energy consultant.

ERCOT is reminding Texans who experience an outage to call their local power provider. Gov. Abbott also reminds the public to be mindful of carbon monoxide exposure if you decide to use a home generator or heater.