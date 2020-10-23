Gov. Abbott Announces More Than $296 Million in Funding for Texas Public Safety Initiatives

Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that his Public Safety Office will administer more than $296 million in grant funding for a variety of programs and services in Texas to support a broad range of public safety initiatives.

According to Abbott's office, this grant funding was made possible through a combination of federal and state dollars.

"Nothing is more important than the safety and security of Texans, and this grant funding will strengthen our efforts to prevent and combat crime while also supporting victims and survivors," Abbott said. "Protecting public safety requires a comprehensive approach, and each of these recipients play an essential role in keeping our communities safe. Texas thanks the hundreds of award recipients for serving their fellow Texans and for working to build a safer and stronger Texas."

The Governor's Public Safety Office administers state and federal grant programs in coordination with state-level and regional partner agencies. These partner agencies include the 24 regional Councils of Governments in Texas and the Urban Area Working Groups in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Houston, and San Antonio.

Entities interested in seeking funds to support their public safety initiatives during the next grant cycle, the 2022 fiscal year, should reach out to their local Councils of Governments to learn about region specific timelines and requirements, Gov. Abbott's office said.

According to Gov. Abbott, the recently-announced grants include funding for the following: