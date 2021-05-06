Gov. Abbott Announces Fortune 500 NRG Energy Headquarters Relocation to Houston

As NRG Energy moves its headquarters from New Jersey to Texas, Gov. Abbott welcomes the Fortune 500 company to the state.

"I thank NRG Energy for designating Texas-the energy capital of the world as their corporate headquarters, and I look forward to our continued partnership as we ensure a more prosperous future for all who call the Lone Star State home," Gov. Greg Abbott said.

The new NRG Energy headquarters will be located in Houston alongside 22 other Fortune 500 companies in the city, and 50 others in the state.

