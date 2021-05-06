Houston

Gov. Abbott Announces Fortune 500 NRG Energy Headquarters Relocation to Houston

The company will shift its' headquarters from New Jersey to Texas

By Logan McElroy

FILE: Traffic moves past the skyline of Houston, Texas, U.S., on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Callaghan O'Hare/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As NRG Energy moves its headquarters from New Jersey to Texas, Gov. Abbott welcomes the Fortune 500 company to the state.

"I thank NRG Energy for designating Texas-the energy capital of the world as their corporate headquarters, and I look forward to our continued partnership as we ensure a more prosperous future for all who call the Lone Star State home," Gov. Greg Abbott said.

The new NRG Energy headquarters will be located in Houston alongside 22 other Fortune 500 companies in the city, and 50 others in the state.

"America's leading businesses continue to invest in Texas-and grow jobs in Texas-because of our welcoming business climate, low taxes, reasonable regulations, and our young, growing, and skilled workforce," Abbott said. "I thank NRG Energy for designating Texas-the energy capital of the world-as their corporate headquarters, and I look forward to our continued partnership as we ensure a more prosperous future for all who call the Lone Star State home." 

